Dark-Horse Destinations for Top 2021 NBA Free Agents

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

While some free-agent destinations may seem predetermined, it's up to both the player and the agent to field every serious offer that is presented before finally signing a new contract.

The Miami Heat weren't the favorites to sign LeBron James in 2010. Kevin Durant shocked the world by joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016. And both surprised everyone by joining the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets, respectively, years later.

Dark-horse destinations, although unlikely, need to be considered as potential landing spots.

While the following teams may only dream of landing these top 2021 free agents, all can present a good argument (cap space, winning environment, other stars to play next to) in a pitch this summer.

Note: Kawhi Leonard was not included here, as leaving his hometown of Los Angeles and the Clippers team he chose just two years ago was too wild to bring up any other potential destination.