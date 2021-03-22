    Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Heat, 76ers 'Are Leaders in Pursuit' of Raptors PG

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly the "leaders in pursuit" of Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry ahead of Thursday's 2021 NBA trade deadline.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Los Angeles Clippers are also interested in Lowry, though that scenario is more "difficult" because of the contracts and the Clips' lack of draft capital.

                

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Lowry, Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of the deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help contenders.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's piece on buying or selling the latest trade rumors around the league.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

