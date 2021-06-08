Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Saturday's UFC 263 card in Glendale, Arizona features to two title fights, but much of the pre-event buzz surrounds a main card welterweight scrap between Leon Edwards (18-3) and Nate Diaz (20-12).

This Edwards vs. Diaz fight, which is scheduled for five rounds despite not being a title fight or main event, is a bit of a weird one. England's Edwards is on a nine-fight unbeaten streak—a streak that has earned him the No. 3 spot in the crowded welterweight rankings. California's Diaz, on the other hand, hasn't fought since he was strafed by Jorge Masvidal in 2019, and isn't even ranked inside the welterweight top 15. He is, however, one of the most popular and exciting fighters in the sport, which is a big part of what makes the fight so alluring.

Despite Edwards and Diaz's starkly different stations in the welterweight division, their fight looks like it could be a very fun one on paper—particularly when their respective games are put under the microscope.

