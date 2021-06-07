Israel Adesanya vs. Martin Vettori: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

UFC 263 goes down this Saturday inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and the card is topped by a dynamite middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori.

This will mark the second time the pair of world-class middleweights have collided under the UFC banner. They first met back in 2018—coincidentally, in the exact same arena—in Adesanya's second bout in the Octagon and Vettori's fifth. Adesanya won that fight by split decision, though Vettori did not agree with that result.

Heading into UFC 263, both Adesanya and Vettori are far better versions of the fighters they were when they first met. While Adesanya lost his last fight, a decision setback at the hands of reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, he's looked almost unbeatable otherwise, rattling off wins over the likes of Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson and Vettori since joining the UFC.

Vettori, on the other hand, has not tasted defeat since his decision loss to Adesanya in 2018, picking up a quintet of wins over Cezar Ferreira, Andrew Sanchez, Karl Roberson, Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland—the latter two being particularly impressive.

Who comes out on top when these two middleweight talents meet for the second time in the UFC 263 main event? As always, there's no way to know for sure until fight night, but a closer look at their respective games does provide some interesting insights.

Keep scrolling to see how Adesanya and Vettori match up on paper ahead of their anticipated rematch.