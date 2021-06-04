Can the Giants Can Sustain Their Hot Start in a Loaded NL West?

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The NL West was shaping up to be an interesting division long before the 2021 season began, but the intrigue involved the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The defending World Series champs assembled a historically deep team, but the upstart Padres made it known they were going to challenge their neighbors to the north for West Coast supremacy in the National League.



That rivalry has not disappointed, but an old rivalry has been renewed with the San Francisco Giants putting both teams on notice.



San Francisco (35-21) is currently first in the division, though the three teams are all within two games of one another. The Giants were in first place after the first month of the season concluded with a 16-10 record, and an 18-10 record in May has them well-positioned in early June.



Are they for real? Is this like old times?



From 2010-2016, the Dodgers were often the best team in the division, but there wasn't much to show for it in the postseason. Instead, it was the Giants who put together a dynasty, winning World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. San Francisco tried for one more even-year run in 2016, defeating the New York Mets in a thrilling NL Wild Card Game, but the dynasty ended soon thereafter with the Giants falling to the eventual World Series champion Chicago Cubs in the NLDS. A half-decade of being in win-now mode left the team with an aging core and a depleted farm system.



There were some down seasons, which was to be expected, and this season figured to be one of them. They weren't going to be able to manufacture enough runs, the rotation wasn't deep enough and the best players were past their prime.



But that starting rotation has the third-best ERA in baseball (3.04), and Kevin Gausman is starting to garner some Cy Young attention. Of course, the award might as well already have Jacob deGrom's name on it, but Gausman's 6-0 record and 1.40 ERA certainly puts him in the early conversation. And the Giants are managing to manufacture runs, as they're one of the top-10 scoring teams in MLB, and their plus-67 run differential shows they're doing just fine in that area.



Those veterans are also the ones leading this resurgence. Catcher Buster Posey has already surpassed his 2019 home run total (he opted out of the 2020 season). He's been hitting above .300 with an OPS of nearly 1.000 and a 168 wRC+ at age 34.



The 35-year-old Evan Longoria was looking more like his younger self before being sidelined with a mild intercostal strain. The third baseman has nine home runs and an .869 OPS. Brandon Crawford, 34, and Brandon Belt, 33, have also recaptured some of their youth, though Belt is currently on the injured list with an oblique strain.



The Giants have withstood injuries to key players by utilizing a rebuilt farm system. Their No. 2-rated prospect, catcher Joey Bart, hasn't even been used this season outside of one game despite some big numbers with Triple-A Sacramento. Offseason improvements have paid off, especially with the rotation. But still, few could have predicted San Francisco would be in this position before the season.

So here comes the tough part: Do they buy or sell at the trade deadline?

Last year, the team missed out on the expanded postseason by a single game. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi previously said he wanted to make a move for a left-handed bat but that nothing came together. Putting deals together this season will likely require him to sacrifice some organizational talent, and the Giants need that emerging talent considering Belt, Crawford and Gausman will be free agents after the season. Longoria has one year left on his contract (club option in 2023), while Posey and Johnny Cueto have $22 million club options for 2022.



Still, the Giants have no choice but to do something at the July 30 trade deadline. Doing nothing would send a message that the club doesn't intend to compete this season. Thanks for the contributions, Brandon and Brandon, but you can take your championship rings elsewhere. You gave us your best years, Buster, but the pitching staff belongs to Joey now.



General manager Scott Harris and Zaidi owe it to the clubhouse and manager Gabe Kapler to fortify the roster. Right now, there is a lot of pressure on the starting pitchers, and another reliever would help them keep pace and take pressure off Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers. The team will also get a boost when Tommy La Stella and Darin Ruf come off the IL, but getting a younger bench piece wouldn't hurt.

Don't expect any blockbuster trades. The Giants are on the rise, and they'd like to continue that rise over the next few years. They shouldn't want a one-off playoff trip; they should want a long-term contender. They're surely not going to mortgage the future for one season.

There are similarities to the dynasty teams of the 2010s. A rotation anchored by Cueto and Gausman and supplemented by Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood might not be the flashiest, but they get the ball on the ground and rely on their defenders behind them to do the work. The rotation was the lynchpin for those previous Giants teams, and although this one might not have Madison Bumgarner, it's collectively looking as dominant as some of those past units.



And, of course, there are still those familiar faces. They know how to win. But they'll need to hope their age doesn't catch up to them in August and September. That is where some depth trades could help.



Are the Giants for real? Right now, the answer appears to be yes. They might be ahead of schedule, but that shouldn't stop the club from making some necessary moves this summer to help them keep pace in a tight NL West race.

