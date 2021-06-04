Top 5 Offseason Moves for the Los Angeles Lakers After Playoff Elimination

2 of 5

Matt York/Associated Press

In terms of name recognition and numbers, Dennis Schroder is L.A.'s highest-profile free agent. But the Lakers should want no part of his next contract, unless it lands way below expectations.

L.A. clearly values what he brings to the table. The Lakers gave up Danny Green and a first-round pick to get him from the Oklahoma City Thunder. They entrusted Schroder with the third-most minutes (32.1) and shots (12.5) per game on the team. They even offered him a four-year, $84 million extension, which he declined, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t Pro Basketball Talk's Dan Feldman).

Given L.A.'s cap situation, replacing Schroder won't be easy (unless a sign-and-trade for a Lowry or Paul type is in the works). Even still, the Lakers should be leery about paying what it costs to keep him. They actually fared 1.4 points better per 100 possessions without him.

Rather than overpaying Schroder, the Lakers should be ready to pay a substantial sum to keep one or both of Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker. League executives think either one could fetch a new deal "averaging above $12 million per season," per B/R's Jake Fischer, but those are better long-term investments than committing nine figures to Schroder would be.

Caruso is an easy fit as a role player alongside superstars. He competes defensively, knocks down stand-still jumpers (40.1 percent from three this season) and makes good decisions with the basketball (2.8 assists against 1.3 turnovers).

Horton-Tucker is the kind of high-upside lottery ticket the Lakers need—and they seemingly know it, as he was reportedly the sacrifice they wouldn't make for Lowry, per Buha and Oram. Horton-Tucker is already an active, lanky defender with the handles to free himself and the vision to find open teammates. Give him a trusty three-ball (career 28.5 percent), and he might soon be worth the kind of coin someone is about to pay Schroder.

There might be a scenario where Caruso and Horton-Tucker are too cost-prohibitive to keep together, but the Lakers should try to fit both in the budget and must retain at least one of them.