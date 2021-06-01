X

    76ers' Joel Embiid Reportedly Expected to Be 'OK' After Knee Injury in Game 4

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 1, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in action during the second half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    There is belief that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will be "OK" after exiting Game 4 against the Washington Wizards on Monday due to right knee soreness, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

    In the immediate aftermath of Philadelphia's 122-114 Game 4 loss, there was no indication if Embiid would be available for Game 5. Coach Doc Rivers did, however, tell reporters that Embiid—who was injured on a fall—will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

    The 76ers hold a 3-1 series lead over the Wizards and will have a chance to close out the series on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

    Embiid was limited through the regular season as he dealt with knee and shoulder injuries, appearing in 51 games but still making a legitimate case to win the league's MVP award when he was healthy. He averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game to lead the Eastern Conference's top seed in both categories.

    He had continued the onslaught through the first three games of the series against the eighth-seeded Wizards, averaging a team-best 29.3 points through the first three games of the series before he was ruled out early in the fourth game of that series with the knee injury.

    Though he's struggled with injuries throughout his career, Embiid is the focal point of the 76ers rotation when he's healthy, and it's tough to imagine them as title contenders with him on the sidelines.

    While he's out, Dwight Howard should see more minutes at center, while Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris will have added pressure to control the offense.

