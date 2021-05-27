76ers Snap Judgments on 2021 Playoff Fate After Game 2 vs. Wizards

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers had to sweat their way through a Game 1 win over the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards, maybe more than anyone expected.

They weren't interested in doing that again Wednesday night.

Instead, Philly jumped out to an 11-point lead after the first quarter and took a 14-point advantage into intermission. When the final buzzer sounded, the Sixers had secured a 120-95 win that didn't require any of their players to log 30 minutes, with only All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid clearing the 25-minute mark.

This was the kind of two-way superpower Philly had shown all season. This version of the Sixers seem capable of punctuating The Process with The Parade.

Since playoff life can change in a hurry, let's fire off some snap judgments on the heels of this wholly impressive win.