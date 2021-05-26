Yankees' Corey Kluber Won't Throw for 4 Weeks Due to Shoulder Injury

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber will miss an extended period of time due to a shoulder injury.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on Wednesday that Kluber won't throw for four weeks after being diagnosed with a subscapularis muscle strain.

Boone added Kluber will seek a second opinion on the injury.

On May 19 against the Texas Rangers, Kluber became the first Yankees pitcher to throw a no-hitter since David Cone's perfect game in July 1999. The three-time All-Star left his next start against the Toronto Blue Jays after three innings with tightness in his right shoulder.

Kluber has been a pleasant surprise for the Yankees this season after signing a one-year contract in January. The two-time American League Cy Young winner has a 3.04 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 53.1 innings through 10 starts.

Injuries were a problem for Kluber over the past two seasons. He threw a combined 36.2 innings between 2019 and 2020 due to fractured right arm, abdominal tightness and a torn teres major muscle in his right shoulder.

The Yankees don't have much pitching depth behind Gerrit Cole, so losing Kluber for any length of time is going to be a problem for manager Aaron Boone. Domingo German will be counted on to continue his strong play, but the offense can carry the load for the team whenever Cole isn't on the mound.