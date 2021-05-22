NBA Playoff Bracket 2021: Round-by-Round Predictions

3 of 7

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

76ers vs. Knicks

A fun matchup for the second round will be Thibodeau's defensive mind against Philly's combination of size and skill. Look for the Knicks to throw everything available in Embiid's direction while sparing just enough to make Ben Simmons' life miserable in the half court.

But how on earth can New York's 22nd-ranked offense deal with Philly's second-ranked defense? The Sixers can give Randle all kinds of defensive looks, including Embiid, Tobias Harris and Simmons. The faster the Knicks are forced to counterpunch, the sooner it will be obvious RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley aren't quite ready to solve postseason puzzles against an elite defense.

The Knicks will fight—Thibs' teams always do—but Philly went 35-7 with an plus-15.5 net rating when Embiid and Simmons played together. New York doesn't have an answer for this level of star power.

Prediction: 76ers in five

Nets vs. Bucks

This is an early (and easy) favorite for the most compelling matchup of the second round. The Bucks were the NBA's best regular-season team in each of the past two years, but they have failed to translate that to major postseason success.

Reversing that trend would mean stopping the skid against what Celtics head coach Brad Stevens called "probably the most talented team that's been assembled since I've been in the NBA," per NESN's Sean T. McGuire. Antetokounmpo admitted history might repeat itself.

"I don't know if this year is gonna be different. I'm not gonna lie to you," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "It might be the same. Who knows."

The Bucks match up reasonably well with the Nets on paper. Holiday can check Irving, Middleton can guard Harden and Antetokounmpo can deal with Durant.

But solo stoppers can only do so much against isolation artists like these. Plus the Nets can always screen their way to more favorable matchups. They'll also pick up offensive contributions from sharpshooter Joe Harris, six-time All-Star Blake Griffin and versatile big man Jeff Green, who just had a career shooting year from the field (49.2 percent) and from distance (41.2).

Prediction: Nets in six