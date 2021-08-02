Clippers Rumors: Nicolas Batum Returns to L.A. on 2-Year Contract

Matt York/Associated Press

Nicolas Batum and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to terms on a two-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.



Batum, 32, signed a one-year, $2.56 million contract with the Clippers this offseason. He averaged 8.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting (40.4 percent from three-point range), 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 67 games (38 starts).

The Frenchman is entering his 14th NBA season after spending his first 13 years with the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte waived Batum on Nov. 29, making him a free agent. The Clippers signed him two days later.

The 6'8" forward struggled during his final year in Charlotte, averaging just 3.6 points on 34.6 percent shooting in 23.0 minutes per game.

But he enjoyed a career resurgence in L.A., helping the Clippers earn a 47-25 regular-season record and helping provide some consistency in a rotation that saw a lot of revolving players because of injury.

Of note, All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sat a combined 38 games, while Serge Ibaka (31 missed games) and Patrick Beverley (35 games) also were out for long stretches.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adding Batum back into the mix gives the Clippers some much-needed stability in their rotation and a steady veteran presence who can fill a variety of roles.