Lakers' Complete Guide to 1st-Round Playoff Series vs. Suns

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Throw a dart at the Lakers' roster, and as long as it lands on someone not named James or Davis, you have probably just hit on an X-factor.

Saying that, Schroder has perhaps the biggest influence of any support player because of his roles. He simultaneously balances the labels of second playmaker, third scorer and defensive head of the snake.

While he has done decently in all three roles, L.A. perhaps expected more production when it traded for him in November (and didn't trade for Kyle Lowry at the deadline). Schroder's move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Lakers was always bound to cost him some volume, but he ideally would have compensated with a rise in efficiency. Instead, he has shot worse from the field (46.9 to 43.7) and from three (38.5 to 33.5) than last year.

On Wednesday night, he managed just 12 points on 14 shots and posted a game-worst minus-20 over his 30 minutes.

Depending on how much Vogel utilizes his traditional centers, they could emerge as X-factors, too. While Davis at the 5 feels like the Lakers' trump card, they might want bigger bodies in the paint from time to time. It's up to Vogel, then, to figure out whether and when Andre Drummond, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol should see the floor.

The Suns' entire young nucleus could hold X-factor status given its collective lack of big-game experience. But Ayton might be the best choice for a few reasons.

The better he is on the interior, the more it could force the Lakers to play big, which isn't their best lineup. Ayton could also see heavy minutes defending Davis, and if he loses the matchup by a wide margin, the Suns could do the same in this series.