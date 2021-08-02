﻿Dwight Howard, Lakers Agree to 1-Year Contract in Veteran C's 3rd Stint in LA

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Following a successful season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Dwight Howard is on the move again after agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Howard will be rejoining the Lakers for the third time in his career, on a one-year contract.

After winning an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20, Howard initially tweeted at the start of free agency that he would be returning to them. He later deleted the tweet and signed a one-year deal to join the 76ers as Joel Embiid's backup.

"I was never offered a deal from the Lakers," Howard told reporters about the situation. "Once Philly called and I talked to Doc [Rivers], he already told me he wanted me on the team."



Howard had a solid season primarily coming off the bench for head coach Rivers. The eight-time All-Star averaged 7.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and shot 58.7 percent from the field in 69 appearances. He's still a solid rim defender and helped the Sixers finish second in the NBA in defensive rating (102.6).

Philadelphia thrived in Rivers' first season as head coach. The team had the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season (49-23) for the first time since 2000-01. Their playoff run ended sooner than expected, with a second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Howard was an essential role player who eased the burden on Embiid when he needed to rest.

The Lakers will be looking to Howard for some scoring off the bench and his usual strong defense at the basket as they pursue a playoff berth in 2021-22.