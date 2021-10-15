Bradley Beal Won't Return to Wizards vs. Knicks After Suffering Knee Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards announced guard Bradley Beal will miss the remainder of Friday's preseason game against the New York Knicks with a right knee contusion.

The 28-year-old had five points and two assists before exiting.

Beal appeared in 60 games last season and was excellent on his way to 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists a night as one of the bright spots on the team. He and Russell Westbrook helped lead Washington to a playoff appearance, although the team lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in five games in the first round.

With Westbrook now on the Los Angeles Lakers, Beal will have even more offensive responsibilities on his shoulders in 2021-22.

If he is sidelined, look for Raul Neto and Deni Avdija to see more playing time.