Blake Griffin Rejoins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nets on 1-Year Contract

The Brooklyn Nets and six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin reportedly reached an agreement Monday on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Griffin joined the Brooklyn Nets in March as a reinforcement for the star-studded team's playoff run after agreeing to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, where he'd spent three years after arriving in a January 2018 trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the 32-year-old University of Oklahoma product is no longer the explosive post presence he was in his prime with the Los Angeles Clippers, he's proven himself an effective role player as his game has evolved, especially in terms of knocking down outside shots.

The 2009 first overall pick averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor, including 38.3 percent on threes, in 26 appearances after the move to Brooklyn.

Griffin also threw down a couple of highlight-reel dunks with the Nets, an element of his game he'd mostly phased out in recent years. In April, he explained how joining an organization with championship-level expectations provided a boost.

"Any time you are around a lot of like-minded guys and guys you've known for a long time—played with and against—it's refreshing," Griffin told reporters. "There's that common goal. Everyone is focused on that one thing and that's always nice."

His days as a franchise cornerstone and perennial All-Star may be a thing of the past, but he's showcased the ability to mold his game to remain an impactful piece of a rotation.

Sticking with the Nets always made sense for Griffin. He carved out a niche for himself in the team's rotation, he'll be able to stay in championship contention and he's capable of taking on a larger role if Kevin Durant, James Harden or Kyrie Irving is injured or needs some rest.

His individual numbers aren't going to jump off the page playing on a team with so much high-end talent, but he's looked rejuvenated in Brooklyn, and lower minutes should allow him to maximize his efficiency whenever he's on the court.