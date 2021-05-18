The Argument Against Every Top NBA Title Contender

1 of 9

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Despite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving only playing in eight games together, the Nets are presently favorites to win the title. It's right to dismiss that line of criticism, though, because that Big Three has been elite when together, even in limited action, and is only going to get better (be very, very afraid).

The defense, however, is another story. It's been a concern all season, and the team hasn't done much to abate such worry, giving up at least 120 points 22 times (Brooklyn was 9-13 in those games) and finishing with the league's ninth-worst defensive rating. The Nets have several intriguing stoppers, including Durant when he's engaged, Bruce Brown and Nicolas Claxton, but who knows how much playing time Brown and Claxton will get.

Plus, even if they impress Steve Nash enough to get minutes, it's not like three players can create a dominant defense, especially when the rest of the team is made up of disinterested or incapable stoppers.

It's possible this concern won't matter, whether that's because the Nets have shown an ability to be competent on that end in clutch situations or because the offense is just that historically excellent. We're bringing it up because winning a title in these circumstances is incredibly rare, so if the Nets did it, they would deserve significant praise (yes, even from superteam haters).