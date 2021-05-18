Buying or Selling Top Contenders for 2021 College Football Playoff

10 of 10

Championship Odds: +225

Reason to Buy: Should be elite on defense

Alabama sending a bunch of key defenders to the NFL draft had been an annual rite of passage lately. Just in the 2016-20 time frame, we're talking 29 defensive players drafted, including seven first-rounders and 16 who went within the first 60 picks. That, then, typically results in the other annual rite of passage of questioning whether Alabama's deep stable of young, raw talent is ready to step into starting roles.

This year, though, the Crimson Tide are bringing back quite the stockpile of established veterans.

Patrick Surtain II was a top-10 pick, Christian Barmore went early in the second round and Dylan Moses inexplicably went undrafted. That's one key hole to plug at each of the defense's three levels. But that's more than doable for the Crimson Tide, especially with the recent acquisition of Tennessee transfer Henry To'o To'o at linebacker.

Reason to Sell: Big shoes to fill on offense



Yes, Alabama and Clemson have the exact same reasons to buy and sell. Deal with it.

Just like the Tigers, the Crimson Tide have to replace the starting quarterback, the starting running back, the two best wide receivers and several key offensive linemen. That's a lot to ask, even from a program that is always at or near the top spot in the recruiting rankings.

Bryce Young is inexperienced, but he should be great at quarterback. WR John Metchie III and TE Jahleel Billingsley are valuable returnees in the receiving game. By all accounts, incoming freshman WR Agiye Hall could immediately become one of the best receivers in the nation. And there is more than enough 5-star and high 4-star talent throughout the depth chart to assume the offense will rank among the best in the country.

All the same, there could be some hiccups while replacing the likes of Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Verdict: Buying

Alabama has played in five of the last six College Football Playoff championships, winning three of them. Factor in the BCS era, and this program has won six of the last 12 national championships. Getting anything more favorable than +150 odds on Nick Saban winning a title is basically free money.

