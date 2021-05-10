X

    Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Targeting Knicks Game for Return from Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James directs the offense against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is targeting Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks to return from his ankle injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    James has missed 24 of the Lakers' last 26 games with a high ankle sprain. After sitting out 20 games, he returned for contests against the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors before missing the last four.

    The 2020-21 season has been the most injury-plagued of James' career. He was playing at an MVP level before suffering the injury in March and is averaging 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season.

    L.A. has faced significant injury issues as James and Anthony Davis have both missed large chunks of time. Their absences have marred the Lakers' attempt at defending their NBA championship, and they enter Monday as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

    There is no chance at a Lakers repeat without James in the lineup. His health is paramount on both sides of the floor.

    The Lakers need LeBron at 100 percent as the regular season draws to a close.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      AD Scorches Suns for Season-high 42 Points

      AD Scorches Suns for Season-high 42 Points
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      AD Scorches Suns for Season-high 42 Points

      Kyle Goon
      via Daily News

      1 Question Still Haunting Every NBA Team

      The most important issue every team is facing as the season ends ➡️

      1 Question Still Haunting Every NBA Team
      NBA logo
      NBA

      1 Question Still Haunting Every NBA Team

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      J. Cole Joins Hoops League

      Rap star will play 3-6 games with Rwanda's Patriots B.B.C. after signing deal in Basketball Africa League (Shams)

      J. Cole Joins Hoops League
      NBA logo
      NBA

      J. Cole Joins Hoops League

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NBA MVP Rankings 🏆

      Can anybody catch Jokic in the last week? Tap in to see @zachbuckley's final top five, then comment with your vote ⬇️

      Updated NBA MVP Rankings 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Updated NBA MVP Rankings 🏆

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report