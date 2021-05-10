Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Targeting Knicks Game for Return from Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is targeting Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks to return from his ankle injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

James has missed 24 of the Lakers' last 26 games with a high ankle sprain. After sitting out 20 games, he returned for contests against the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors before missing the last four.

The 2020-21 season has been the most injury-plagued of James' career. He was playing at an MVP level before suffering the injury in March and is averaging 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season.



L.A. has faced significant injury issues as James and Anthony Davis have both missed large chunks of time. Their absences have marred the Lakers' attempt at defending their NBA championship, and they enter Monday as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.



There is no chance at a Lakers repeat without James in the lineup. His health is paramount on both sides of the floor.

The Lakers need LeBron at 100 percent as the regular season draws to a close.