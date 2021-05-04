    Report: Lakers' LeBron James Expected to Miss Next 2 Games to Rest Ankle Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Friday, April 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss the team's next two games to rest his right ankle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Los Angeles plays the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday and has a road matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

    Wojnarowski added it's possible James could miss additional games beyond Friday. James and the Lakers will monitor the injury and plan to take the cautious approach as the postseason nears, per Wojnarowski.

    Largely because James and Anthony Davis have missed significant time with injuries, the Lakers are in a dog fight to avoid slipping into the NBA's play-in tournament for the playoffs. At 37-28, the reigning champions are fifth in the Western Conference but sit just one game ahead of the seventh-place Blazers.

    Despite being without Davis, Los Angeles was comfortably in the top four until James suffered a high ankle sprain in a 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 20. The four-time MVP was out for 20 games, and the Lakers slipped down the standings.

    James was back for two games before the ankle became a problem again.

    General manager Rob Pelinka surrounded James and Davis with a strong supporting cast, retaining many of the key players from last year's squad and addressing the notable departures.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Los Angeles' hopes of a title repeat, however, appear to rest squarely on James' return.

    Related

      Marc Says Lakers Have to Focus on Winning, Not Individual Minutes

      Marc Says Lakers Have to Focus on Winning, Not Individual Minutes
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Marc Says Lakers Have to Focus on Winning, Not Individual Minutes

      Christian Rivas
      via Silver Screen and Roll

      Video: AD Smacks THT Across the Head After His Final Shot Attempt

      Video: AD Smacks THT Across the Head After His Final Shot Attempt
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Video: AD Smacks THT Across the Head After His Final Shot Attempt

      James Kingsley
      via Lakers Daily

      Lakers Played with the Effort the Rest of Season Will Demand

      Lakers Played with the Effort the Rest of Season Will Demand
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Played with the Effort the Rest of Season Will Demand

      Mark Whicker
      via Daily News

      Kuzma Was 100% Right on What Lakers Need to Win

      Kuzma Was 100% Right on What Lakers Need to Win
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Kuzma Was 100% Right on What Lakers Need to Win

      Michael Corvo
      via ClutchPoints