Bleacher Report's 2021 Expert Consensus NFL Rookie Awards

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

TIE! Kwity Paye, Edge, Indianapolis Colts; Jaelen Phillips, Edge, Miami Dolphins; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (1 vote each)

In recent years, the Defensive Rookie of the Year award has favored pass-rushers. In each of the past two years, an edge-rusher has won the award, and three of the past five DROYs make their living getting after the quarterback.

Given that, it's understandable that two of the three votes went for edge-rushers. For Sobleski, it was Indy's Kwity Paye, who drew praise from NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah before the draft for his immense upside.

"Paye has the ideal frame and explosiveness for an NFL edge-rusher," he said. "... Paye is raw, but there could be a huge payoff when he puts it all together."

Gagnon went with the first edge-rusher drafted this year in Miami's Jaelan Phillips, who went to the Miami Dolphins at pick No. 18.

"It's fair to be concerned about Phillips on a long-term basis because of his concussion history," he said. "Let's pray that doesn't become an issue for him personally or professionally. But it certainly didn't appear to be a problem in 2020, and I think lingering concerns are the only reason he wasn't a top-10 pick. I'm happy to bet on him staying healthy and excelling at the NFL level, as he has every tool required to produce right away after an eight-sack 2020 campaign at Miami. He should also have plenty of opportunities from the get-go in Brian Flores' pass-rushing rotation, and there aren't a lot of blue-chip defensive players in this class anyway."

Davenport cast his lot with the player he chose to lead all rookies in tackles, voting for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of the Cleveland Browns.

"There's some precedent for an off-ball linebacker winning DROY. Darius Leonard of the Colts captured the award in 2018, and Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers won back in 2012," he said. "I'm not about to compare 'JOK' to either of those players just yet, but some already have. In a class that lacks a Chase Young type or a truly elite cornerback prospect, the door is open for Owusu-Koramoah to take home some hardware at the end of his first season."