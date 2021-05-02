Anthony Davis, Lakers Honor Gianna Bryant by Wearing 'Mambacita' Gear

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Members of the Los Angeles Lakers including Anthony Davis wore pieces from the Mambacita clothing line ahead of Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Vanessa Bryant recently unveiled the apparel, which honors her late daughter Gianna, after the estate of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant declined to continue its partnership with Nike.

The Lakers weren't the only team to put the gear on display. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving purchased hoodies for all of his teammates.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his teammates also showcased the hoodie.

According to CNN's Chauncey Alcorn, the Bryant family has filed at least 13 trademarks connected to the Mambacita brand. All of the proceeds from sales of the merchandise will go toward the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.