Kawhi Leonard: 'I'll Be Good' After Knee Injury Scare in Clippers' Game 4 Win

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not concerned after appearing to suffer a knee injury during the fourth quarter of his team's 118-104 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 4 on Monday night.

"I'll be good," Leonard said during his postgame interview with TNT.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue also told reporters after the game that he believes "everybody is pretty good" on the health front.

Leonard exited the game with 4:35 to play as his team held a 16-point lead. Leonard had 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

The 29-year-old has had his fair share of injury struggles this season. He missed five games at the end of April with a foot injury, and he has also been absent for leg contusions, foot soreness, back spasms and facial lacerations, as well as missing time when following the league's health and safety protocols.

Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 51.2 percent from the field in 52 games during the regular season. He has elevated his game even further during the postseason, averaging 30.4 points per game through his team's first 11 contests.

The former San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors forward earned his fifth All-Star selection this season, his 11th in the league. Naturally, his presence helped the Clippers earn the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

While Paul George (24.9 points per game) has performed fairly well this postseason, any injury to Leonard would deal a serious blow to the Clippers' championship hopes. Fortunately for Los Angeles, however, it appears as though Leonard will be good to go for Game 5 on Wednesday.