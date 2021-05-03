2021 NFL Draft: Which Undrafted Free Agents Can Make the Biggest Impact?

0 of 8

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

All any NFL draft prospect can ask for is an opportunity to prove themselves with an NFL team. For 259 of those prospects, that chance came in the form of a draft pick.

For several more, it's going to come as an undrafted free agent.

Every year, there is a signing frenzy as teams scoop up the remaining talent after the seven rounds of the NFL draft. Most of these prospects will have to fight and claw just to make a roster by the end of camp.

But there are always those who wind up making an impact. The most apparent case last year was James Robinson. The Illinois State running back watched all seven rounds go by without being selected before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and putting up 1,414 yards from scrimmage.

Adam Thielen and Shaquil Barrett highlight undrafted free agents from previous seasons. So who will be the next to join the list?

Based on their talent, athletic profiles and team fit, here are eight candidates to make an unexpected splash despite not having their names called over the weekend.