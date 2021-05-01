Tamorrion Terry NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks WR

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'2 3/4"

WEIGHT: 207



POSITIVES

— Good size with very good length for the WR position.

— Good long speed. Is best on vertical and intermediate routes where he can get his legs going and eat up defenders' cushion and take the top off the defense.

— Flashes feel for space when operating vs. zone coverages.

— Shows the ability to win vs. press with his size and adequate lateral agility.

— Can generate yards after the catch when he catches throws in stride due to his good top-end speed. Has the play strength and contact balance to fight through arm tackles and create explosive plays.

NEGATIVES

— Loose on route tops and can ooze out of his breaks. Average ability to bend and needs to refine his ability to work sharper on breaks.

— Below-average acceleration out of the break and on double-moves. Requires build-up speed and lacks suddenness in his play.

— Lacks consistent physicality when blocking or when going up for 50-50 throws.

— Will be very choppy on his breaks with extra steps.

2020 STATISTICS

5 G, 23 rec., 289 yards, 12.6 avg., 1 TD

NOTES

— Missed two games in 2020 due to injury before opting out of final two games.

OVERALL

Tamorrion Terry is an outside WR who wins with his long speed but who is inconsistent about utilizing his size in his game. Terry brings good size and very good length and flashes his ability to use his length when extending for throws away from his body. He lacks quick-twitch speed and suddenness with his route running, which shows up when he's asked to run shorter routes and pull out of double-moves.

Terry does show good body control and top-end speed. He consistently pulls away from defenders when the ball is in the air or with the ball in his hands and is best on vertical routes or in-breakers where he can keep his momentum going. Terry struggles at times to use his length to win on 50-50 balls. He is more comfortable with letting the ball come to him as opposed to planting his foot and attacking. This lack of physicality will also show up with his inconsistent effort in the run game.

Overall, Terry is a project-type WR who battled some injuries and poor QB play during his college career. His size and good long speed will help him on special teams early on, but he will need to work on route-running details and more consistent physicality to become anything more than a outside-only backup WR.

GRADE: 7.1/10(Round 4-5)

OVERALL RANK: 156/300

POSITION RANK: WR24

PRO COMPARISON: Brandon LaFell

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice