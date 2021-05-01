Marvin Wilson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns DL

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

HEIGHT: 6'3 7/8"

WEIGHT: 303

POSITIVES

—Holds well at the point of attack.

—Does not lack effort in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

—Shows rare effort on special teams and could be a factor in the kick-block game; blocked a punt against North Carolina this year, which is unusual for a defensive tackle.

—Has a great sense of pursuit angles, chasing down plays like a linebacker at times.

—Violent as a tackler and generates energy for his defense with how he finishes plays.

—Has experience in three- and four-down looks, showing understanding of how some NFL teams will structure their multifront defenses.

—Primarily focused on the 3-technique and 1-technique roles in college, with reps at 0-technique nose tackle as a pressure player on passing downs.

NEGATIVES

Video Play Button Videos you might like

—He's a hold-the-point and read-and-react player who wins with size and recognition more than quickness and penetration.

—Skill set may limit him to being a two-down player, coming off the field in clear passing situations.

—Regressed significantly as a pass-rusher in 2020 when compared to his 2019 and 2018 film.

2020 STATISTICS

17 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

NOTES

—Played only nine games in 2019 because he broke his hand and suffered a leg injury in November 2020 that ended his final season at Florida State and required surgery.

—Famously a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, a level in which he recorded 42 sacks.

OVERALL

Wilson is a stout run defender who has a clear role to play in the NFL. The big question is whether he can return to his 2018 and 2019 pass-rushing form. If he isn't a special pass-rusher in the interior, he will likely be a two-down run-defending defensive tackle who can play either inside or outside of the guard, assuming his medicals come back positive.

The former team captain set the example for his program by playing special teams and showing tremendous effort in pursuit and in short-yardage situations, so he should only be a positive factor in terms of team morale.

GRADE: 7.61/10 (Round 3)

OVERALL RANK: 74/300

POSITION RANK: DL7

PRO COMPARISON: Derrick Nnadi

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda