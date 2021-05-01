Kenny Yeboah NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets TE

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 7/8"

WEIGHT: 250



POSITIVES

—Above-average height and good length for the TE position.

—Best on vertical routes where he can get his long legs going.

—Has a good catching range and will consistently use his length.

—Shows the ability to adjust and good body control. Can create yards after the catch with his ability to quickly get north.

NEGATIVES

—Skinny lower body and needs to add bulk and strength to sustain.

—Below-average blocker. Best when pulling on counter and lead run schemes where he can get his long legs going. Struggles in-line due to lack of lower-body strength and inability to consistently sink hips.

—Lacks fight in his blocking and overall game.

2020 STATISTICS

27 rec., 524 yards, 19.4 avg., 6 TD

NOTES

—Started college career at Temple before transferring to Ole Miss in 2020.

OVERALL

Kenny Yeboah is a long TE with above-average height but a skinny lower body and bulk. He is best on intermediate and vertical routes where he doesn’t have to sharply cut and can utilize his long legs for build-up speed, he has adequate foot quickness but lacks polish on working more nuanced routes. Yeboah utilizes his length to maximize his catching range and is comfortable extending away from his body and shows enough quickness and body control to quickly get north after corralling a pass.

Yeboah lacks sufficient strength to be a blocker at the NFL level and will need to greatly increase his lower body strength and overall technique, as of right now he is adequate at pulling on counter schemes but even then his lack of play strength and bend will show up as he’ll get rocked back by defenders.

Overall, Yeboah has NFL length and some pass-catching chops, but lacks overall strength and competitiveness in his play to play in-line and the upper-tier athleticism and route running nuances to have plays draw up for him as an F. He will start his career as a back-up F only that will have coaches hanging onto their hat if he ever plays in-line and might lack the play strength and mindset to affect special teams.

GRADE: 6.8/10 (5th-6th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 201/300

POSITION RANK: TE6

PRO COMPARISON: Clive Walford

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice