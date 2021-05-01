Jonathan Adams NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions WR

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 210



POSITIVES

— Outside-only WR who plays to his very good size and length.

— Impressive play strength. Can fight through contact because of his size and strength and track the ball. Good on releases thanks to size and strength.

— Weapon in the red zone with his size and ball-tracking ability. Has a basketball background, and it shows with his ability to go up and make catches above his body.

— Good hands with excellent catching range. Consistently utilizes his size and length and is comfortable extending for throws all around his body. Can make the spectacular catch.

— Good on vertical routes where he can build up to top speed and get his long legs going. Flashes some good footwork and the ability to stay tight on his route tops.

— Plays with physicality in his game, will go for big blocks to help his RB and consistently fights through contact from smaller DBs.



NEGATIVES

— Needs to continue to refine his route tree and details—barely even below-average at this point in time. Limited on shorter routes that require him to stop and start. Rises up when breaking on routes, which gives away tells to defenders on when he’s breaking. Inconsistent on his ability to bend.

— Slower-twitch player as far as acceleration. Requires build up to reach top speed and lacks the lateral movement to make defenders miss in space. Limits his ability to consistently create yards after catch.





2020 STATISTICS

10 G, 79 rec., 1,111 yards, 12 TD



NOTES

— Member of Arkansas State basketball team until junior season.



OVERALL

Jonathan Adams is a long outside WR who has the consistent ability to make the spectacular catch. His basketball background shows up constantly in his ball skills and catching range, and he consistently plays to his size and strength. Adams projects to be a contributor from day one in the red zone, but he will have to continue to work on his polish on routes and improve his repertoire.

Even though he is a senior, Adams still has plenty of untapped potential since football was not his only focus for most of his life. His size, athleticism and play strength will allow him to be a special teams contributor as he develops his technique as a WR, but in the proper situation, there are paths for Adams to make year-after-year leaps with his game and become a starting outside WR in the NFL. But the team that takes him will know there are plenty of paths where the feel and nuance never comes and he ends up failing to make a contribution.

GRADE: 7.2/10 (Future role player, 4th-5th round)

OVERALL RANK: 143/300

POSITION RANK: WR21

PRO COMPARISON: Mike Williams if he just started to play football

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice