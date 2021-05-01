Cade Johnson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks WR

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'10 5/8"

WEIGHT: 184



POSITIVES

— Good getting in and out of breaks on his routes. Shows good body control and feel on his routes. Understands intent and timing is able to consistently find open space vs. zone.

— Good, natural hands. Comfortable consistently extending his arms for throws away from his body.

— Competitive and plays with good toughness in his game to go over the middle despite his size.

— Does a good job getting north on releases. Very efficient with his movements.

— Shows a varied route tree. Has experience in double-moves from the slot.

— Has returned kicks in his career.



NEGATIVES

— More smooth than explosive overall athlete with average explosiveness and burst.

— Below-average size for the position.

— Straight-line mover, has some lateral limitations. Will get north to get the yards there but doesn’t consistently make defenders miss.

— Will most likely end up getting most of his production from the slot only as he has size and athleticism limitations outside.





2019 STATISTICS

13 G, 72 rec., 1,222 yards, 8 TDs



NOTES

— Sat out 2020 season because of COVID-19.



OVERALL

Johnson is a crafty receiver whose production primarily came from the slot in college. He is a good overall route runner with the ability to get in and out of his breaks thanks to his body control and polish. Johnson consistently shows that he understands the entire route concept and not just his role, showing good timing and feel for space. He flashes straight-line speed but isn’t an overwhelming athlete and has fairly stiff hips that limits his ability to create yards after the catch.

For the NFL, he projects as a no. 3 or no. 4 WR that is more of a steady hand than difference-maker for an offense. Johnson is polished but is maxed out as far as potential for growth with his game. His experience as a returner will help his path for a role early on, but his lack of size will limit his role as a special teamer.

GRADE: 7.1/10 (Future role player, 5th round)

OVERALL RANK: 155/300

POSITION RANK: WR23

PRO COMPARISON: Willie Snead

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice