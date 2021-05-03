Which NBA Teams Have Actually Been Hit Hardest by Injuries?

0 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Perhaps more than any other season in NBA history, 2020-21 has been a war of attrition.

The unprecedented health and safety protocols introduced as an effort to affect the spread of COVID-19 had a league-wide impact, but injuries have felt ubiquitous too.

Several superstars, including Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard (just to name a few), all missed significant time. Joel Embiid's legitimate MVP candidacy was derailed by a 10-game absence in March and April. The Denver Nuggets' title hopes took a major hit when Jamal Murray went down for the season with a torn left ACL.

There was some concern that the condensed schedule that came as a result of last season's hiatus may be to blame, but the league claims, through ESPN's Baxter Holmes, that we're not seeing anything terribly unusual:

"Citing internal data, a league spokesperson indicated that through 50 games, the number of injuries -- defined as those that cause a player to miss at least one game -- is lower than last season and within the range that the league has seen over the past five seasons."

Perhaps it's just the notoriety of some of the players who've gone down that makes this season feel more injury-riddled. Maybe it's the combination with the health and safety protocols. Either way, even if the NBA's data paints a prettier picture, it's impossible to deny that the loss of star power has influenced the season.

But which teams have been hit the hardest? To answer that question, we turn to Nathan Currier, the proprietor of ManGamesLost.com. His "lost-win shares" metric accounts for both injuries and the health and safety protocols and estimates the following teams were impacted most:

"...NBA top 5, wins lost due to injured players (Lost-ws metric, lost win shares due to injured players)

1 BRK 12.88 wins lost

2 LAC 9.28

3 WAS 8.78

4 LAL 8.40

5 NYK 8.27"

Some of those are probably obvious. A couple may not be. So, let's dive into why each team is here.