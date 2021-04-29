Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Drops 50 Points in Win vs. Bucks After Giannis' Injury

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

Have a night, Kevin Porter Jr.

The second-year player absolutely went off Thursday, scoring 50 points to go along with 11 assists and five rebounds in the Houston Rockets' 143-136 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

He also hit nine three-pointers in the victory.

