    Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Drops 50 Points in Win vs. Bucks After Giannis' Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP)
    Troy Taormina/Associated Press

    Have a night, Kevin Porter Jr

    The second-year player absolutely went off Thursday, scoring 50 points to go along with 11 assists and five rebounds in the Houston Rockets' 143-136 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

    He also hit nine three-pointers in the victory. 

                                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

