Russell Westbrook Breaks Wilt Chamberlain's Record for Triple-Doubles in a Month

    Russell Westbrook's Washington Wizards lost Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, but the guard at least set a record during the 146-143 defeat.

    As ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth noted, the UCLA product finished with his 12th triple-double in the month of April, passing Wilt Chamberlain's 1968 record for the most triple-doubles in a single month.

    Westbrook suggested to reporters that fans should not simply take his triple-doubles for granted:

    "I honestly believe there is no player like myself and if people want to take it for granted, sorry for them.

    "I'm pretty sure if everybody could do it, they would do it. I honestly make sure I impact the game in many ways every night; defending, rebounding, passing, whatever it is my team needs from me to win. That's what I do. I really don't, honestly, I don't care what people think about it."

    Triple-double records are nothing new for the guard, who posted 22 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds against the Spurs.

    Chase Hughes of NBC Sports noted Westbrook holds the record for triple-doubles in a single season with 42 during the 2016-17 campaign. He is also just six short of Oscar Robertson's career record of 181 and figures to pass that mark either this season or next season considering he has 29 in 54 games this season.

    The Wizards have 11 games left this season for him to catch the Hall of Famer.

    Westbrook also became the first player since Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season when he did so three straight years from 2016-17 through 2018-19. He is on pace to average a triple-double again in 2020-21.

    "I don't care what anybody thinks of this whatever they want to call it 'stat-padding' or 'not useful,'" he said. "I think it's very interesting that it's not useful when I'm doing it. It wasn't useful when Magic [Johnson] and Oscar [Robertson] and those guys were doing it. Now that I do it and it looks easy, this s--- ain't easy, though. I'll tell you that. It ain't easy."

    The nine-time All-Star's balanced play has helped put the Wizards, who won eight in a row prior to Monday's loss, into playoff position.

    They are one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors for the final spot in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

