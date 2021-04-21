    Yankees News: Gio Urshela Exits vs. Braves with Back Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 22, 2021

    New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela bats in a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela left Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves early due to back tightness, the team announced.

    Urshela was 1-for-3 with a single before departing the game in the seventh inning.

    Rougned Odor moved into the lineup and DJ LeMahieu slid over to the hot corner as the Yankees trailed the Braves, 3-0. They eventually fell, 4-1. 

    Urshela grounded into in a double play and was in discomfort as he made his way down the first-base line in his last at-bat.

    The 29-year-old was hitting .273 entering the night, the second-highest average among the Yankees' everyday players behind LeMahieu's .300. He played a major role in the team's 3-1 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run. 

    If he's forced to miss time, Odor will likely see time in the infield with LeMahieu continuing to slide over to third. The insertion of Odor would do little to help New York's woes, as he's hitting just .125  with a home run through seven games this season. 

    Urshela has been a bright spot for the otherwise unexciting Yankees, who entered Wednesday in last place in the AL East at 6-10, five games behind the first-place Boston Red Sox. 

    As a team, the Yankees entered Wednesday with a second-worst batting average at .204, with just 58 runs (third-worst) and 112 hits (fourth-worst). 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    They're back in action against Cleveland on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. ET. 

    Related

      Yankees 1, Braves 4: A dreary performance on a dreary night

      Yankees 1, Braves 4: A dreary performance on a dreary night
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees 1, Braves 4: A dreary performance on a dreary night

      Peter Brody
      via Pinstripe Alley

      Yankees’ offense sputters again in ugly loss to Braves

      Yankees’ offense sputters again in ugly loss to Braves
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees’ offense sputters again in ugly loss to Braves

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      NY native Anderson baffles Yanks in Bronx

      NY native Anderson baffles Yanks in Bronx
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      NY native Anderson baffles Yanks in Bronx

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Yankees don’t hit, don’t hustle and lose again | Rapid reaction

      Yankees don’t hit, don’t hustle and lose again | Rapid reaction
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees don’t hit, don’t hustle and lose again | Rapid reaction

      nj
      via nj