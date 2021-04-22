Questions Warriors Must Answer Before 2021 NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors might have a .500 record and zero legitimate championship hopes, but there may not be a bigger wild card in the 2021 NBA playoff picture.

They can thank Stephen Curry for that.

The two-time MVP has enough knockout power on his own to frighten the biggest and best in basketball.

Already this season, he has gone for 40-plus points in upset wins over the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. And that fails to recognize his 38 points and 11 assists in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers, his 32 points and nine dimes in a takedown of the Utah Jazz or his 26-point, seven-assist effort in a triumph over the healthy Los Angeles Lakers.

Those successes and others have likely positioned this team to qualify for the play-in tournament. The Warriors need to answer some questions before that tips, starting with the following three.