X

    Mookie Betts Out of Dodgers Lineup vs. Padres Because of Illness

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJune 23, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) runs to the outfield between the eighth and ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. All players wore jersey number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is being held out of the lineup on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres because of an illness, according to manager Dave Roberts. Betts is expected to arrive at the ballpark later in the evening and could be available to pinch hit, though it appears unlikely.

    The absence of Betts comes as Cody Bellinger returns to the team following a stint on the 10-day injured list.

    Eric Stephen @ericstephen

    Mookie Betts is back at the Dodgers team hotel, still dealing with a stomach flu. Dave Roberts said Betts is available off the bench tonight, but really only as a last option

    The 28-year-old Betts last missed time in late April after taking a pitch to the forearm against the Seattle Mariners. X-rays came back negative, giving the team hope his absence wouldn't last too long. The Dodgers are again hoping that's the case as Betts is one of the most irreplaceable players in the game. 

    The four-time All-Star slashed .292/.366/.562 with 16 home runs and 39 RBI over 55 games in 2020, finishing second in MVP voting to Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman. While mostly batting leadoff in 2021, he has hit .249/.363/.456 with nine home runs

    Fortunately for the Dodgers, they are among the best-positioned teams in baseball to deal overcome absences by stars. The amount of depth both on the big league roster and within their farm system are unrivaled. 

    Between Zach McKinstry, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock, there are plenty of options to replace Betts in right field. In the event Betts misses multiple days and the team opts to bring in an additional outfielder, the Dodgers could dip into their farm system and bring up DJ Peters.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Manfred: Max Scherzer Incident During Nationals vs. Phillies ‘Less Than Ideal’

      Manfred: Max Scherzer Incident During Nationals vs. Phillies ‘Less Than Ideal’
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Manfred: Max Scherzer Incident During Nationals vs. Phillies ‘Less Than Ideal’

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Acuña Has Back Tightness

      Braves star scratched from lineup tonight

      Acuña Has Back Tightness
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Acuña Has Back Tightness

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers Activate Bellinger Off IL

      Dodgers Activate Bellinger Off IL
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Dodgers Activate Bellinger Off IL

      Anthony Franco
      via MLB Trade Rumors

      MLB Official Doesn't Expect Work Stoppage in 2022 Despite MLBPA Tension

      MLB Official Doesn't Expect Work Stoppage in 2022 Despite MLBPA Tension
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Official Doesn't Expect Work Stoppage in 2022 Despite MLBPA Tension

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report