Brian Cashman Discusses Yankees' 5-10 Record: 'It's 15 Games I'd Like to Forget'

No team in the American League has a worse mark than the New York Yankees' 5-10 record, and general manager Brian Cashman is hoping it's a start the team will move past.

"It's 15 games," he said, per Joon Lee of ESPN. "It's 15 games I'd like to forget."

Cashman also noted the team does not plan on overreacting to a slow start with so many games remaining in the season.

"I've got a lot of trust in the people we have," Cashman said. "I've seen them work a lot of magic along the way. ... We're not reactive. I don't see us reacting to not believing in the staff we have, and the players we have, either."

Lee noted the last time the Bronx Bombers started off 5-10 was in 1997, although they bounced back and made the playoffs with 96 wins.

Cashman isn't the only one frustrated with the slow start.

Pitcher Gerrit Cole told reporters the mood in the clubhouse is "certainly not happy," following Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay completed the sweep of a series that also saw frustrated Yankees fans throw baseballs onto the field during Friday's contest:

The biggest issue for the Yankees has been power with a league-worst .346 slugging percentage and 16 home runs through 15 games.

It is a rather surprising development considering they finished second in the league with 306 long balls in 2019 and fifth in the shortened 2020 campaign with 94 homers.

New York is five games behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East, although Boston finished in last place during the 2020 season. The Yankees have plenty of time to make up that ground on a team that is exceeding expectations at this point.

Doing so would help Cashman forget this abysmal start.