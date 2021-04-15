Lakers Games That Will Determine 2021 NBA Playoff Seeding

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are both the NBA champs and the biggest wild card in the Western Conference playoff race.

Such is life for a squad that rosters LeBron James and Anthony Davis but has both men stuck on the sideline with injuries for the foreseeable future.

Given the ailments—high-ankle sprain for James; calf and Achilles issues for Davis—the Lakers are one of the trickier teams to project when it comes to postseason seeding. They have the No. 5 seed for now, but they are almost equidistant between the third (3.5 games back) and seventh (four games up) seeds.

This will make their stretch run a fascinating watch, and the following three games in particular will go a long way toward determining their playoff spot.