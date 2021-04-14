Top Offseason Goals for Every NBA Team

1 of 30

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Sign Trae Young to an Extension

Young will be extension eligible for the first time this offseason and negotiations shouldn't take all that long.

The 22-year-old point guard is third in the NBA in assists per game (9.5), joining James Harden as the only players handing out at least nine dimes while also scoring 25 or more points per game (25.4).

Young will almost certainly get a max deal from Atlanta, even if he's among the league's worst defenders and hasn't improved his shooting efficiency from Years 2 to 3 (59.5 percent true shooting in 2019-20 to 58.7 percent this season).

While the Hawks can push back a little bit, Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox received a five-year, $163 million max deal last year despite never making an All-Star team. Young was a starter on the East squad in 2020.

It's probably best just to keep an elite offensive talent like Young happy and under contract, even if it means paying a little more than they'd like.

Re-Sign John Collins to Non-Max Deal

The Hawks chose to keep Collins at the trade deadline, a sign they want to keep him in restricted free agency.

In order to keep Collins, the Hawks will need to sign him to a new contract while fending off teams that may try to draw him away with a rich offer sheet. Collins will likely want a deal that exceeds the four-year, $90 million contract he turned down last offseason.

The 23-year-old power forward made his case for the Hawks to keep him in an interview with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner just before the deadline.

"I want to stay. I want my flowers here in Atlanta," Collins said. "I want to be true to Atlanta for my entire career, as corny or as cheesy as it may sound to whoever. As a basketball player and as someone who takes pride in their job, me being drafted in the organization and me living here and becoming a man and living my life in the NBA as a Hawk means something to me."

Teams like the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder should have the cap space needed to sign Collins to a max offer sheet this offseason, one the Hawks would be forced to match or lose him for nothing.

Atlanta should try to avoid this situation altogether, coming to an agreement to keep Collins around without having to max him out.