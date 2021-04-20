Mookie Betts' X-Rays Negative on Forearm Injury; Dodgers of Feels 'Pretty Good'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers received good news on the injury front, as the X-rays done on his forearm came back negative.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided the update Tuesday, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, noting Betts was feeling "pretty good."

Betts suffered the injury during Monday night's contest against the Seattle Mariners, as he was hit by a 95 mph fastball from Rafael Montero in the top of the ninth inning.

"It's kind of a right forearm, a lot of soft tissue," Roberts said after the game. "I'm sure there's going to be some bruising, maybe some swelling, so I just won't know more until he shows up tomorrow."

Los Angeles will take the cautious approach with its star outfielder, holding him out of Tuesday's lineup against Seattle. Chris Taylor will patrol center field, while Zach McKinstry gets the start in right:

In his second season with the Dodgers, the 28-year-old picked up right where he left off in 2020. Through 12 games, he's slashing .292/.414/.500 with two home runs, having gotten a hit in 10 of his 11 starts.

In doing so, Betts has helped the Dodgers to a 13-4 record.

This is not the first time Betts has been sidelined by an injury this season. He missed four games earlier this month due to a stiff lower back. Los Angeles went 3-1 in his absence.