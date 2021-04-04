Andre Drummond Rumors: Lakers Star Out vs. Clippers with Toe Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond is reportedly going to miss his second straight game with a toe injury.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Drummond is expected to sit out Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers due to a torn toenail and bruised right big toe.

Drummond got off to a strong start to the 2020-21 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks through 25 appearances. The Cavs then decided to bench him indefinitely in mid-February while trying to find a trade for the two-time All-Star.

A deal never materialized, however, so he ended up spending seven weeks on the sideline before returning to action March 31 with the Lakers after signing as a free agent following a buyout. He proceeded to suffer a toe injury in his first game with L.A. that immediately forced him back out of the lineup.

Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol will share a vast majority of the minutes at center when the 27-year-old UConn product is unavailable.

Drummond was an important addition for the Lakers to upgrade their frontcourt as they finalize the roster that will attempt to defend their 2021 championship in the playoffs. The team will likely be cautious with him down the stretch to maximize the chances he's at full strength for the postseason.