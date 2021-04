Ranking Every NBA Team by Their Offseason Spending Power

27 of 30

The Chicago Bulls made a major move at the deadline, acquiring All-Star Nikola Vucevic from the Magic. Can Lauri Markkanen, an impending restricted free agent, play alongside Vucevic, or does the trade signal the end of Markkanen’s run with Chicago?

If so, and if Al-Farouq Aminu opts out (or is traded), Chicago can look to go under the salary cap. Both Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky have small guarantees in their contracts and could be waived to help the Bulls maximize their space to $37 million.

First-time All-Star Zach LaVine is only eligible for a veteran’s contract extension starting with the 2022-23 season at $23.4 million, which is below market value. That could lead to LaVine hitting unrestricted free agency after next season, even if he wants to stay with Chicago.

That uncertainty could be problematic, which is why the Bulls might want to use roughly $14.2 million of their cap space to renegotiate and extend LaVine’s contract up to the maximum (starting with the 2021-22 season). That would immediately reward LaVine while taking away the risk he’ll leave the team.

If so, that would leave Chicago with about $12.1 million to $26 million in cap space, assuming the Bulls can shed Aminu’s $10.2 million (player option) and renounce Markkanen, who will take up $20.2 million of the team’s cap room as a restricted free agent.

Goals: Playoffs, judging by their Vucevic trade

Projection: Under the cap

Rookie-Scale Extension Eligible: Troy Brown Jr.

Huge Decision(s): Markkanen, LaVine, Young

Draft Assets: Poor—Vucevic cost the Bulls two protected first-rounders. The next available first they can trade is in 2027.

2021 Draft: Owe first-rounder to the Magic (top-4 protected) and can swap their second-rounder with the Pelicans'

Guaranteed Contracts: Patrick Williams, Coby White, Vucevic, LaVine, Brown

Player Option: Aminu ($10.2 million)

Team Option: Ryan Arcidiacono ($3 million)

Partially Guaranteed Contracts: Young ($14.2 million, $6 million guaranteed), Satoransky ($10 million, $5 million guaranteed)

Free Agents: Cristiano Felicio, Daniel Theis, Garrett Temple, Denzel Valentine, Javonte Green (restricted), Markkanen (restricted), Adam Mokoka (two-way, restricted), Devon Dotson (two-way, restricted)

Veterans with some trade appeal (by contract or talent): Young, Satoransky, Aminu (if he opts in)

Young (potentially attractive) talent: White, Brown

Projected Spending Power: Up to $37 million and the $4.9 million RMLE