Ranking Every NBA Team by Their Offseason Spending Power

0 of 30

Nick Wass/Associated Press

As the dust settles on an extremely busy NBA trade deadline, it’s time to look ahead to the offseason. Which franchises will have the most spending power, be it via cap room, exceptions or even trade assets?

The NBA won’t announce its next salary cap until near August 1, but the initial projection from the league is a 3 percent raise to $112.4 million, which would result in the following:

A luxury-tax threshold in the neighborhood of $136.6 million.

Maximum salary for players with zero to six years of experience: $28,103,500

Maximum salary for players with seven to nine years of experience or the supermax for the 2017 draft class: $33,724,200

Maximum salary for players with 10-plus years of experience or the veteran supermax: $39,344,900

Non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTMLE): $9,536,000

Taxpayer mid-level exception (TMLE): $5,890,000

Room mid-level exception (RMLE): $4,910,000

Bi-annual exception (BAE): $3,732,000

"Early Bird" exception at approximately $10.3 million

Unlike the NFL, the NBA has a soft cap—no hard spending limit—but the league has a few triggers that will lock in a spending freeze (the NBA version of a hard cap) at a projected $143 million. Any team that acquires a player via sign-and-trade, uses its non-taxpayer mid-level exception or its biannual exception will be locked with a hard cap for the 2021-22 season.

With all that under consideration, which franchise will hit the offseason with the biggest war chest?

The following is ranked by spending power, from least to most: