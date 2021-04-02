Brock Lesnar and the 7 Biggest Names Missing from WWE WrestleMania 37 Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Despite the lackluster buildup, both nights of the WrestleMania 37 card have potential on paper. Most of the matches are almost guaranteed to deliver, and having a limited crowd in attendance will obviously add to the atmosphere.

Most importantly, WrestleMania 37 will feature the fewest number of part-timers in years. The only two set to compete are Shane McMahon and Edge—who tends to wrestle more than most part-timers, anyway.

Other than them, the entire lineup for this year's spring spectacle consists of Superstars from the active SmackDown and Raw rosters, and that can't be seen as anything but a positive. However, there are still a few notable names missing from 'Mania that haven't gone unnoticed.

Becky Lynch, for example, was a huge part of WrestleMania the last two years, including in the main event of WrestleMania 35. She won't be in action at WrestleMania 37 having just had her baby in December, though stranger things have happened.

Meanwhile, the chances of The Rock appearing at the event went out the window when Roman Reigns' plans for the pay-per-view changed. The Undertaker bid his final farewell to the WWE Universe in November, so he was never an actual option, either.

Everyone else's absence is definitely worth wondering about, whether it be because they aren't under contract or just aren't being used for whatever reason. A handful of Superstars, such as Rey Mysterio, will be involved in a pre-show of sorts on SmackDown the Friday before, and yet there will still be those who don't crack the card.

These are the biggest talents who are not expected to appear at WrestleMania 37 and will be watching The Show of Shows from the sidelines.