Goldberg Reveals WWE Contract Details, Says He Will Fight 2 Times Per Year

WWE fans won't be seeing the end of Goldberg anytime soon.

The former world champion provided some insight as to his contract status during an appearance on The Pop Culture Show:

"I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, '23. I've got two matches per year. I've exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances. But I've got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything's on hold unless it's a production of 10 or under pretty much. We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon. My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would've imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s."

Two matches have become the norm for Goldberg over the past two years.

He lost to The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019 and then easily defeated Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. He returned to challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown in February before dropping the title to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 in April.

The fact WWE has signed Goldberg through 2023 is a little surprising since he turns 54 in December. He rose quickly through the ranks in WCW because he was packaged perfectly as an unstoppable monster. Persisting with that tactic might not work for a wrestler who's in his mid-50s and can't cleanly hit his big finishing move.

Nevertheless, start penciling Goldberg in for a pair of marquee clashes in 2021.