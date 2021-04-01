76ers Buyout Targets to Pursue After 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers slipped to second place in the NBA's Eastern Conference on Wednesday night, but the evening wasn't all doom and gloom.

Prior to the Sixers' loss to the Denver Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium brought word that All-Star center Joel Embiid is slated to return Saturday night (barring any setbacks, of course) from a three-week absence for bone bruise in his left knee.

With Embiid back in the mix, Philly can again turn its attention toward escaping the East and making its first Finals trip since 2001.

Part of that trek could involve a brief journey over to the buyout market in search of reinforcements. There might not be true difference-makers available, but the following three potentially available players could all carve out roles in coach Doc Rivers' rotation.