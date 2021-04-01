Warriors Buyout Targets to Pursue After 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors could've pushed for a difference-maker at the 2021 NBA trade deadline.

They settled for a few cost-cutting subtractions instead. Without a healthy Klay Thompson, the potential payoff wasn't rich enough to push their chips to the center of the table.

Saying that, they shouldn't plan on coasting through the stretch run. Not when a playoff berth is right in their grasp, and especially not when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green only have so many stretch runs left.

The Warriors should focus on finding whatever spark might be out there on the buyout market. The following three players would be reasonable targets if they get there.