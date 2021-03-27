    Knicks Rumors: Andre Drummond Not Expected to Sign Contract After Cavs Buyout

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 27, 2021

    Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, left, fights for position for a rebound with Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks are not expected to sign free-agent center Andre Drummond after the Cleveland Cavaliers bought out the remainder of the big man's contract after the trade deadline.

    Marc Stein of the New York Times relayed the latest Drummond report while noting the front-runners.

    "The Knicks are not at the forefront of the chase for Andre Drummond, league sources say, with three defensive-minded centers on the roster and with no clear starting spot to pitch," Stein tweeted.

    "The Lakers and the Celtics are believed to be the strongest contenders for Drummond."

    The Knicks' lack of interest in Drummond was also reported by Steve Popper of Newsday and SNY's Ian Begley, who tweeted this note:

    The Knicks were reportedly on Drummond's "short list" as of Saturday, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. However, it appears the Knicks will not be pursuing the 27-year-old, who has averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season.

    New York is 23-22, good enough for fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have defied all preseason expectations and appear to be rolling with the roster that's gotten them this far, meaning that Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel should continue to be the top options at the 5 with Drummond apparently heading elsewhere.  

