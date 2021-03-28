Andre Drummond Intends to Sign Lakers Contract After Cavaliers Buyout

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Free-agent center Andre Drummond has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers when he clears waivers Sunday.

Agent Jeff Schwartz informed ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski of the decision.

The Detroit Pistons selected Drummond with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. The two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion spent his first seven-plus seasons with the Pistons, who traded Drummond to the Cavs in February 2020. He also made the All-NBA third team during the 2015-16 season.

Drummond, 27, averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 25 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who bought out the remainder of his contract on Friday. He hadn't played for the Cavs since mid-February as the team sat Drummond in hopes of finding a trade partner or buying out the remainder of his contract. Cleveland ended up doing the latter amid a tough season that has seen the team go 17-29.



There were no apparent behind-the-scenes issues between Drummond and the Cavs, and Cleveland general manager Koby Altman praised him on the way out, per the Associated Press.

"I want to thank Andre for his contributions to our team both on and off the court, and for his professionalism and mutual cooperation as we navigated through this process with him and his representation. We have great respect for Andre as a person and a player here in Cleveland and we are happy to have reached an outcome that is in the best interest of both Andre and our team."

For his career, Drummond has averaged 14.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Drummond now joins his third NBA team in the Lakers, who hope that the 6'10" big man's presence will vault them to postseason success.

The short-handed Lakers have struggled of late with injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James. They can also use more help at the starting five in place of Marc Gasol, who has enjoyed a phenomenal NBA career but appears to be slowing down at age 36 (4.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG). Drummond could be of service and form an excellent one-two punch at the 5 with Montrezl Harrell off the bench.