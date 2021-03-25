Thunder Have 34 NBA Draft Picks over Next 7 Years After George Hill Trade

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to set themselves up for the future with Thursday's trade of George Hill.

The three-team trade that also featured the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks helped the Thunder add second-round picks in 2025 and 2026, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It gives the Thunder an obscene number of draft picks over the next seven years:

Oklahoma City also brought in Tony Bradley and Austin Rivers with the latest trade, but general manager Sam Presti is likely most excited about the additional draft capital. It's been a continuation of the strategy started with recent trades of Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.

The Thunder won't be able to turn all these picks into impact players—there won't be a roster spot for more than half of them—but they will have plenty of opportunities to strike gold with a handful of players. It could be what is needed to get back into contention after producing just a 19-25 record so far this year.