Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Clippers Join Lakers, Heat in Pursuit of Raptors Star

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are throwing their hat in the ring for Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

It appears the Philadelphia 76ers are out of the hunt after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported they lined up a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for George Hill. That would leave the Clippers jostling with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat for Lowry.

Lowry's departure from Toronto is becoming more and more of a foregone conclusion.

The 35-year-old is on an expiring contract, and the Raptors are sellers at the deadline since they sit 11th in the Eastern Conference at 18-26. Per Wojnarowski, Toronto has already agreed to trade Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers face a clear hurdle on the way to landing Lowry in the form of his $30 million salary. Even if Patrick Beverley ($13.3 million) were included, matching salaries is almost impossible without involving a third team.

The six-time All-Star would address a clear need for Los Angeles.

As great as Beverley is on defense, his offensive limitations become a clear problem in the postseason if he's the starting point guard.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite having Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers averaged the fourth-fewest assists (21.2) in last year's playoffs. The absence of a traditional playmaker was glaring as Leonard in particular had to do too much.

Lowry is not only an excellent facilitator but can score on his own. Opposing teams couldn't play off him in the same way they can with Beverley.

Inconsistency has been a problem for L.A. all year, and it simply can't be ignored with the idea that things will start clicking once the playoffs arrive. Lowry is the kind of veteran the team needs to avoid another disappointing exit before the NBA Finals.