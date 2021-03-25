    Magic's Updated NBA Draft Picks After Vucevic, Gordon, Fournier Trades

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, right, looks to get around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    The Orlando Magic were busy Thursday.

    The team reportedly made the following three trades, bringing in serious draft capital:

    Those draft picks will add to the team's own stash of picks (no outgoing picks in the coming years) in addition to a second-round pick owed to Orlando in 2022 from Indiana and a 2026 second-rounder owed to it from Milwaukee

    Blowing up the roster may be painful for Magic fans, but the team was stuck in limbo: It was just good enough to keep from getting really valuable draft picks but just bad enough to never be a legitimate contender. 

    The team also had ill-fitting parts, with a number of bigs that didn't make sense together. Thursday's deals will allow the Magic to build around Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, future draft picks and Mo Bamba, to a lesser extent. 

    They can also re-sign Carter Jr. to a long-term deal this summer if they like his fit. 

    This year's NBA draft is loaded, with a top five of true potential difference-makers in Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jonathan Kuminga. Even if Orlando doesn't end up with a top-five pick, it added the draft ammunition Thursday to potentially move up the board and land one of those players. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Magic are rebuilding after the three trades they just made, but it's a soft rebuild. Going from a fringe playoff contender to a franchise with excellent future draft assets and a promising young core is a solid foundation on which to build. 

    Trading a trio of that caliber, including an All-Star like Vucevic in particular, might have been a shock to the system for Orlando faithful, but the team now has a more defined direction. Five years from now, Thursday may be remembered as a very good day for this franchise.

    Related

      Orlando Magic Trade Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls: Grades

      Orlando Magic Trade Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls: Grades
      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      Orlando Magic Trade Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls: Grades

      Kunning Chen
      via Last Word On Basketball

      Rondo Traded for Lou Will 🚨

      Clippers send Lou Williams to Atlanta for Rajon Rondo (Woj)

      Rondo Traded for Lou Will 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rondo Traded for Lou Will 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      After trading 3 stars, Orlando Magic still fielding calls in run-up to NBA trade deadline

      After trading 3 stars, Orlando Magic still fielding calls in run-up to NBA trade deadline
      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      After trading 3 stars, Orlando Magic still fielding calls in run-up to NBA trade deadline

      Roy Parry
      via orlandosentinel.com

      Heat Trade for Nemanja Bjelica

      Sacramento is finalizing a deal to send the veteran forward to Miami (Woj)

      Heat Trade for Nemanja Bjelica
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Heat Trade for Nemanja Bjelica

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report