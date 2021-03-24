Andre Drummond Rumors: C Not Seen as Fit by 'Majority' of Knicks Organization

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond may be changing teams at some point prior to Thursday's trade deadline, but the New York Knicks reportedly aren't looking like the potential landing spot.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, "a majority" of those within the Knicks organization do not believe Drummond would be a good fit. Begley also pointed out that head coach Tom Thibodeau is a fan of Mitchell Robinson in the frontcourt, which is another contributing factor to why New York may not trade for Drummond.

The report suggests the most likely scenario is the Cavs buying out Drummond's contract before he joins either the Los Angeles Lakers or Brooklyn Nets.

The story with Drummond is a familiar one at this point.

He is probably more valuable in fantasy basketball than he is on the actual court for a playoff contender because of his issues on the free-throw line and as an outside shooter. Without a reliable shot from even deeper mid-range, Drummond rarely works in any type of pick-and-pop scenario and is easier to defend than versatile bigs.

However, he is among the best rebounders in the league and essentially an automatic double-double at his best.

The two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season but has not appeared in a contest for the Cavaliers since Feb. 12.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported in February that Cleveland decided it would no longer play Drummond so it could attempt to work out a trade and give more minutes to the younger Jarrett Allen.

It seems as if the Knicks have some concerns with how Drummond would fit in their rotation, though they would at least be a better rebounding club with him in the frontcourt.